comscore Scoreboard | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Scoreboard

  • Today
  • Updated 8:46 pm

CALENDAR

TODAY
BASKETBALL
PacWest men: Chaminade at Hawaii Pacific, 7:30 p.m., at HPU Shark Tank.
PacWest women: Chaminade at Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m., at HPU Shark Tank.

TUESDAY
No local sporting events scheduled.

SPORTER AIR RIFLERY
ILH
Saturday
Girls varsity
Punahou 989, Pac-Five 987
High shootersPun: Mallory Wong 256. P5: Jaelyn Mina, Lesley Bray-Taguchi 253.
Junior varsity
Boys
Punahou 906, Pac-Five 456
Girls
Punahou 966, Pac-Five 653

SOCCER

PacWest Men
Sunday, at Saint Louis Field
Hawaii Pacific 1, Hawaii Hilo 0
Goal scorer—HPU: Paul Enzigmueller.

PacWest Women
Sunday, at Saint Louis Field
Hawaii Hilo 0, Hawaii Pacific 0

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Schofield soldier accused of murdering his wife had asked for a divorce
Looking Back

Scroll Up