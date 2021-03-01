CALENDAR
TODAY
BASKETBALL
PacWest men: Chaminade at Hawaii Pacific, 7:30 p.m., at HPU Shark Tank.
PacWest women: Chaminade at Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m., at HPU Shark Tank.
TUESDAY
No local sporting events scheduled.
SPORTER AIR RIFLERY
ILH
Saturday
Girls varsity
Punahou 989, Pac-Five 987
High shooters—Pun: Mallory Wong 256. P5: Jaelyn Mina, Lesley Bray-Taguchi 253.
Junior varsity
Boys
Punahou 906, Pac-Five 456
Girls
Punahou 966, Pac-Five 653
SOCCER
PacWest Men
Sunday, at Saint Louis Field
Hawaii Pacific 1, Hawaii Hilo 0
Goal scorer—HPU: Paul Enzigmueller.
PacWest Women
Sunday, at Saint Louis Field
Hawaii Hilo 0, Hawaii Pacific 0
