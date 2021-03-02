Alleged heroin trafficker dies in Federal Detention Center

A 59-year-old alleged heroin trafficker, who had been bringing in large quantities from the U.S.-Mexico border, died Saturday at the Honolulu Federal Detention Center.

Bryan Aasted, was charged by criminal complaint Feb. 23 with possession with intent to distribute heroin, and was scheduled for a detention hearing today in federal court.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office found he died of asphyxia by hanging. The manner was suicide.

The complaint alleges Aasted had been bringing in heroin on commercial flights from San Diego and distributing them on Oahu in ounce quantities, a witness said.

Federal agents and police caught him Feb. 23 when he arrived on a Hawaiian Airlines flight with heroin in his checked luggage.

Aasted had been receiving bimonthly heroin shipments of a kilogram from the U.S.-Mexico border by a man identified as J.R., who concealed it in carry-on luggage.

On July 31, J.R. was caught with 1.35 kilograms of heroin. He said he was meeting Aasted, who federal agents found with $19,700 in cash. They seized 602 grams of heroin in all and an additional $52,060 in drug proceeds from Aasted.