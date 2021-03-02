Body recovered off East Maui is identified as 1 of 2 missing hikers

Maui fire rescue crews recovered the body of one of two hikers near Waikamoi Stream in East Maui after they were reported missing Saturday.

According to the Maui Police Department and Maui Fire Department, two male visitors in their 20s went hiking on Waikamoi Trail to look at a waterfall at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

A flash flood watch was in effect at the time.

When the men didn’t return by 4:30 p.m., their waiting party called police.

Maui firefighters and an Air 1 helicopter searched for the men. The Coast Guard also deployed a helicopter to assist.

At about 10:15 a.m. Sunday, fire rescue crews located the body of one of the hikers in the ocean, approximately 50 yards offshore where Waikamoi Stream flows into the ocean.

He was identified as 27-year-old Angelo Ruiz of New Mexico.

Fire rescue crews continued their search for the second hiker until dusk Sunday and Monday.

The search resumed today.