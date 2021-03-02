Hilton Hawaiian Village restarting Waikiki Starlight Luau

Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort will restart its Waikiki Starlight Luau on the Beachfront Great Lawn Friday.

The luau will take resume every Friday starting March 5. It’s a big step toward normalcy for the Hilton Hawaiian Village, which just reopened its doors on Dec. 15 following a months-long pandemic-related closure.

“We’re very pleased to start our luau again, which has become a memorable part of many vacations at Hilton Hawaiian Village,” said Jeffrey Yedlin, hotel manager of the resort, said in a statement. “Our Waikiki Starlight Luau performers with Tihati Productions and our team members are excited about this reopening. The new location on the Great Lawn makes it Waikiki’s only outdoor luau, which provides fresh air, ample room for social distancing, and is one of our most beautiful beachfront locations at the resort.”

New procedures at the Waikiki Starlight Luau will prioritize safety. Lei-making and other Hawaiian crafts will now be table-side. Group hula lessons will be socially distanced as will seating. Instead of buffet service, plated dinners will now be served to guests. Guests must wear face masks, except when eating or drinking at their designated seat.

Complimentary validated self-parking is available for guests driving to the hotel for the show. Ticket prices range from $150 to $175 per adult, and from $95 to $120 per child ages 4 to 11. Children under 3 years old are free.

To book tickets, visit www.HiltonHawaiianVillage.com/Luau.