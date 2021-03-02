Kona man charged with multiple firearm and drug offenses

A 39-year-old Kona man, wanted on warrants for a manslaughter and negligent homicide investigation, was arrested in Pahoa and charged with multiple firearm and drug offenses.

A police special enforcement unit found Bernard Antoque and arrested him Thursday in the Hawaiian Beaches subdivision of Pahoa.

He had two outstanding warrants and officers found a firearm and marijuana in plain sight inside the vehicle, Hawaii County police said.

Detectives also recovered a loaded “ghost gun” pistol (firearm without a serial number), ammunition, 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

He was charged with five firearms offenses, two counts of first-degree promotion of a dangerous drug and various other drug and drug paraphernalia offenses, as well as driving without a valid driver’s license.

His bail was set at $337,500.