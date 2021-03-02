Man, 50, critically injured in Waimanalo moped crash

A 50-year-old man sustained severe leg injuries in a moped crash in Waimanalo Monday night.
Police said a 2020 Yongfu moped was traveling north on Huli Street shortly after 6:50 p.m. when the rider lost control on a turn and fell to the ground.
He sustained severe leg injuries and was taken in critical condition to a hospital. His condition later improved to good condition.
Police said speed may have been a factor in the crash.
An investigation is ongoing.
