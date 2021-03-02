comscore Police search for driver of white SUV in Kalihi hit-and-run that seriously injured bicyclist | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Police search for driver of white SUV in Kalihi hit-and-run that seriously injured bicyclist

A male bicyclist was taken to the hospital in serious condition after being struck by a white SUV at a Kalihi intersection late Monday morning.

Honolulu police say that at about 11:20 a.m. Monday, an unknown, white SUV collided with the bicyclist, who was observed riding in the crosswalk on North Vineyard Boulevard. The SUV, which was traveling westbound on Vineyard, was turning right onto Palama Street when it collided with the bicyclist.

After stopping momentarily, the driver of the white SUV fled the scene. In the process of fleeing, the driver ran over the bicyclist’s leg.

Police said the bicyclist, a 47-year-old man from the Kalihi area, was taken to Queen’s Medical Center in serious condition.

Police have not yet found the driver or the SUV involved in the collision. Speed does not appear to be a contributing factor, police said, and it remains unknown whether alcohol or drugs were contributing factors in this collision.

