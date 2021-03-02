Wind gusts up to 50 mph, high surf continue to buffet Hawaiian islands

Blustery winds continue in Hawaii, keeping a wind advisory in place through this evening, and extending a high surf advisory for east shores to Wednesday evening.

The National Weather Service extended a wind advisory for most isles to this evening due to east to northeast winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts blowing up to 50 mph.

The advisory covers all isles from Kauai to Hawaii island, including leeward, windward, north and south sides, mountains, and Kokee State Park, Haleakala, and Volcano.

Officials warn that winds this strong are capable of downing temporary structures and trees, and causing localized power outages. Motorists should use extra caution while driving.

A high surf advisory also remains in place for the east shores of all isles from Kauai to Hawaii island, with waves of 8 to 12 feet expected to last through 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Impacts are moderate, but beachgoers should be aware of strong, breaking waves hitting shorelines, and strong rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Surf on other shores should remain below advisory levels, although surf on north shores is expected to grow from 2 to 4 feet today to 4 to 6 feet Wednesday morning, and 8 to 12 feet later that day.

Surf on west shores is expected to grow from 1 to 3 feet today to 2 to 4 feet Wednesday. Surf on south shores lowers from 3 to 5 feet this morning to 2 to 4 feet Wednesday.

Today’s forecast is partly sunny, with scattered windward showers and highs from 79 to 84 degrees Fahrenheit. Skies tonight are expected to be partly cloudy, with lows from 67 to 72 degrees.

East winds will continue at 15 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph while the advisory remains in place through this evening. The advisory may need to be extended.

Forecasters expected winds to trend down to the locally strong level by Wednesday night.

An increase in trade showers is expected on Thursday, especially in the afternoon and into the night, as remnants of a cold front move down the isles.

Looking further ahead, forecasters said strong and gusty trades will make a comeback by next Monday and continue through the first half of next week.

A gale warning for Maalaea Bay, the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, and leeward and southeast Hawaii island waters, remains in place through 6 p.m. today.

A small craft advisory for all waters from northwest of Kauai to windward of Hawaii island has been extended to 6 p.m. Wednesday.