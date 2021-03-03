comscore State Rep. Sharon Har faces drunken driving penalties she helped write | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
State Rep. Sharon Har faces drunken driving penalties she helped write

  By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
State Rep. Sharon Har certainly knew the penalties and consequences of drinking and driving when she was arrested the night of Feb. 22 after Honolulu police found her alone in her 2019 Mercedes-Benz, pointed in the head-on direction of one-way traffic traveling on busy South Beretania Street at Piikoi Street. Read more

