Kau man charged with robbery, kidnapping and assault in Pahala

Hawaii County police charged today a 31-year-old Kau man with robbery, kidnapping and assault in Pahala.

Grant Dacalio allegedly robbed at gunpoint a 46-year-old man of his truck at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Patrol officers responded and found the truck on Highway 11 near Whittington Beach Park.

Dacalio, the driver, did not comply with officers who instructed him to pull over, and instead sped away.

Police got a 911 call about a disturbance at a home in the area.

Responding officers found Dacalio dragging an 80-year-old woman into a home.

He allegedly threatened the homeowner with a knife, police said.

Dacalio surrendered to police after a short standoff.

Police, after conferring with prosecutors, charged Dacalio with three counts of first-degree terroristic threatening, two counts of kidnapping, first-degree robbery, first-deree, burglary, auto theft, third-degree assault.

He is being held in lieu of $216,000 bail and is also wanted for parole violations in Idaho.

Anyone who may have information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Donovan Kohara at 326-4646 ext. 238 or email at Donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov.