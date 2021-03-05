comscore Police search for suspect in armed robbery of 82-year-old woman in Chinatown | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Police search for suspect in armed robbery of 82-year-old woman in Chinatown

  • Today

Honolulu police are investigating an early morning robbery of an 82-year-old woman in Chinatown Thursday.

Police said a male brandished a firearm at the woman at Oahu Market, 145 N. King St. at about 5:45 a.m. and demanded money.

He then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, police added.

There were no injuries reported.

Police said there are no arrests at this time.

