Police search for suspect in armed robbery of 82-year-old woman in Chinatown

Honolulu police are investigating an early morning robbery of an 82-year-old woman in Chinatown Thursday.
Police said a male brandished a firearm at the woman at Oahu Market, 145 N. King St. at about 5:45 a.m. and demanded money.
He then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, police added.
There were no injuries reported.
Police said there are no arrests at this time.
