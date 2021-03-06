comscore Scoreboard | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Scoreboard

  • Today

CALENDAR
TODAY
AIR RIFLERY 
ILH boys: Saint Louis at Kamehameha, Island Pacific at Mid-Pacific, time TBA. 
ILH girls: Island Pacific at Mid-Pacific, Punahou at Sacred Hearts, time TBA. 
BASEBALL 
College: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium 
BASKETBALL 
Big West women: UC Davis at Hawaii, 6 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. 
PacWest men: Hawaii Hilo at Chaminade, 3 p.m., at McCabe gym. 
PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo at Chaminade, noon, at McCabe gym. 
CROSS COUNTRY 
ILH: meet, 8 a.m., at Kamehameha, Punahou, Le Jardin, ‘Iolani. 
DIVING 
ILH: Meet, 10 a.m., at Kamehameha. 
SOFTBALL 
PacWest: Chaminade at Hawaii Pacific (DH), noon, at Howard A. Okita Field. 
College: Washington at Hawaii, 2 p.m., at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium 

SUNDAY
BASEBALL 
College: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium 
BASKETBALL 
PacWest men: Hawaii Hilo at Chaminade, 3 p.m., at McCabe gym. 
PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo at Chaminade, noon, at McCabe gym. 
SOCCER 
PacWest men: Hawaii Pacific at Chaminade, noon, at Saint Louis field. 
PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific at Chaminade, 3 p.m., at Saint Louis field. 
SOFTBALL 
PacWest: Chaminade at Hawaii Pacific (DH), noon, at Howard A. Okita Field. 

