CALENDAR
TODAY
AIR RIFLERY
ILH boys: Saint Louis at Kamehameha, Island Pacific at Mid-Pacific, time TBA.
ILH girls: Island Pacific at Mid-Pacific, Punahou at Sacred Hearts, time TBA.
BASEBALL
College: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium
BASKETBALL
Big West women: UC Davis at Hawaii, 6 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
PacWest men: Hawaii Hilo at Chaminade, 3 p.m., at McCabe gym.
PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo at Chaminade, noon, at McCabe gym.
CROSS COUNTRY
ILH: meet, 8 a.m., at Kamehameha, Punahou, Le Jardin, ‘Iolani.
DIVING
ILH: Meet, 10 a.m., at Kamehameha.
SOFTBALL
PacWest: Chaminade at Hawaii Pacific (DH), noon, at Howard A. Okita Field.
College: Washington at Hawaii, 2 p.m., at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
College: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium
BASKETBALL
PacWest men: Hawaii Hilo at Chaminade, 3 p.m., at McCabe gym.
PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo at Chaminade, noon, at McCabe gym.
SOCCER
PacWest men: Hawaii Pacific at Chaminade, noon, at Saint Louis field.
PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific at Chaminade, 3 p.m., at Saint Louis field.
SOFTBALL
PacWest: Chaminade at Hawaii Pacific (DH), noon, at Howard A. Okita Field.
