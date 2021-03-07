Honolulu police search for suspect after man, 50, dies following freeway altercation

Honolulu police are searching for the male driver of a vehicle involved in an altercation on the H-1 Freeway that allegedly resulted in the death of a 50-year-old man early this morning.

Crimestoppers Honolulu said around 3 a.m. today, police responded to reports of a black Dodge Caravan stopped in the middle of the freeway’s eastbound lanes prior to the Kunia off-ramp. Honolulu Police Department officers and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived on scene to discover the 50-year-old seated in the driver’s seat with “traumatic injuries.”

According to EMS, the man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

Crimestoppers said witnesses reported the victim had been in an altercation on the freeway with another male who was driving a silver or grey vehicle, and later fled the scene. According to HPD, witnesses reported two men had exchanged words while driving. Both males then stopped and exited their vehicles, where a physical altercation ensued.

After the incident, police said both men returned to their cars. Police said the suspect fled the scene. The victim drove a short distance before becoming unresponsive, police said.

The incident and resulting investigation shut down all lanes of the H-1 East and the Kualakai Parkway and Kunia on-ramps to the freeway until approximately 7:45 a.m.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any additional information is asked to call police as they continue to search for the suspect.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office said it would not release the victim’s identity until proper notifications to his next of kin are made.

CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect in this case. CrimesStoppers said all calls are confidential and anonymous.

Call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or visit honolulucrimestoppers.org. Information may also be submitted via the city’s P3 Tips app.