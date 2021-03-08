Health Department says highly transmissible COVID-19 variant present in Hawaii

The state Health Department’s laboratories division has detected a new and highly transmissible variant of COVID-19 known as B.1.351 — sometimes referred to as the South African variant — in Hawaii.

“This is the first instance of this South African variant that we’ve found,” Gov. David Ige told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii livestream program today.

Health officials said it was found in an Oahu resident with no travel history.

“This is concerning because B.1.351 has a mutation that makes it more transmissible from one person to another, and a separate mutation that might make it less responsive to the antibodies we form when we have COVID or get vaccinated,” State Laboratories Division Director Edward Desmond said in a news release.

Officials said the mutation that increases transmissibility is called N501Y, and the mutation that may reduce effectiveness of antibodies is called E484K.

Although both the N501Y and E484K mutations had previously been seen in Hawaii, this is the first time both mutations have been found together in one virus, officials said.

“While theoretical concerns have been raised about whether vaccination will be effective against new variant strains, the real-world data so far are reassuring” said Acting State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble. “A study in South Africa showed the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was effective in preventing serious disease requiring hospitalization and in preventing death even where B.1.351 was the predominant strain.”

In addition, two new cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, also known as the U.K. variant, have been found, bringing the total in the state to eight.

This variant, which was first detected in Hawaii in early February, has the N501Y transmissibility mutation, but not the E484K mutation, officials said. The newest cases involve two Oahu residents — one who traveled to the mainland United States, and that individual’s household contact.

The department’s investigation into the recently detected variants is ongoing. Close contacts of the cases have been quarantined.

State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char said the same community mitigation measures — as shown by research — are still effective in reducing the risk of transmission of even the most aggressive variants.

“This means wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and washing hands is more important than ever,” Char said. “The effectiveness of vaccines in preventing serious illness or death means we should get vaccinated as soon as it is our turn.”