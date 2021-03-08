Flash flood warning in effect for Maui; all islands under flash flood watch

UPDATE 11:15 a.m.

The National Weather Service has upgraded the flood advisory to a flash flood warning for the island of Maui, effective through 2:15 p.m. today.

At 11:15 a.m., radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling over windward Haleakala. Rain was falling at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour.

Flash flooding is occurring, officials warned, or expected to begin shortly.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Keanae, Nahiku, Kipahulu, Kaupo, Huelo, Kula, Hana, Makawao, Pukalani, Haiku-Pauwela, Haliimaile, Pauwela, paia, Healakala National Park, Wailua, Kailua and Hamoa.

The public should stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do no cross fast-flowing or rising water in a car or on foot.

10:15 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the island of Maui through 1:15 p.m. today.

At 10:04 a.m., radar indicated heavy rain over windward slopes of Haleakala and the West Maui Mountains. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kahului, Lahaina, Pukalani, Makawao, Haliimaile, Kula, Paia, Haiku-Pauwela, Pauwela, Puunene, Huelo, Maalaea, Wailuku, Keanae, Waiehu, Waikapu, Waihee, Nahiku, Kipahulu and Kahakuloa.

Rainfall and runoff will cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action, officials warned. The public should stay clear of streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

A flash flood watch is now in effect for the entire state through late Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service extended coverage of the flash flood watch to Niihau, Kauai and Oahu, as well as Maui County, this morning as deep moisture spreads over the state, bringing persistent, heavy rains.

A flash flood watch means a flash flood is possible in the area, and that the public should be prepared to take action if a warning is issued.

A high surf advisory also covers all east shores from Kauai to Hawaii island due to surf of 7 to 10 feet generated by the strong tradewinds through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Surf for east shores should ease to 6 to 8 feet Tuesday morning, and further down to 5 to 7 feet Tuesday evening, forecasters said.

The surf for north shores at 7 to 10 feet today is expected to ease to 6 to 8 feet Tuesday.

Surf on west and south shores remains steady, at 3 to 5 feet and 2 to 4 feet, respectively, today and Tuesday.

Today’s skies are mostly cloudy, with likely showers for the windward and mauka areas, and highs from 78 to 83 degrees. Lows tonight dip to 64 to 71 degrees, with locally heavy rainfall possible for all islands.

Forecasters expect widespread heavy showers and possible thunderstorms through midweek.

Heavy showers ended across the Hilo and Puna districts just before midnight, but may be headed to the Puna and Kau districts, forecasters said.

Sub-freezing temperatures over Big Island summits are also expected to bring a period of snow and freezing rain, prompting a winter weather advisory through 6 a.m. Tuesday. Up to one to two inches of additional snow are expected at the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa.

Travel up to the summits could be very difficult to impossible.

The National Park Service has suspended overnight permits for Mauna Loa summit cabins due to the winter weather. Day users should monitor weather forecasts to inform their backcountry travel decisions, officials said.

A small craft advisory is also in place for all Hawaiian waters until 6 a.m. Tuesday.