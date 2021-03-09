Flash flood warning extended for Oahu, all islands remain under flash flood watch

The National Weather Service has replaced the flood advisory for the island of Oahu with a flash flood warning, effective through 10:30 a.m.

At 9:13 a.m, radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling over windward Oahu. Rain was falling at a rate of 3 to 4 inches per hour.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Waikane, Waiahole, Kahaluu, Kaaawa, Ahuimanu, Punaluu, Hauula, Kaneohe, Kaneohe Marine Base, Wahiawa, Laie, Kalihi, Maunawili, Kailua, Manoa, Kahuku, Palolo, Waimanalo, Haleiwa and Hawaii Kai.

A flash flood warning means there will be flooding drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low-lying areas. Landslides are also possible in steep terrain.

The public should not attempt to cross fast-flowing or rising water by vehicle or foot.

A flash flood watch also remains in place for all islands through 6 a.m. Wednesday. Up to 3 more inches of snow is expected at Big Isle summits, where a winter weather advisory also remains in place through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

A high surf advisory also remains in place for east shores of all isles from Kauai to Hawaii island through 6 p.m. today due to strong trades.

Surf of 8 to 10 feet is expected along east shores, bringing strong rip currents and breaking waves, and beachgoers should heed all advice from safety officials.

Forecasters expected mostly cloudy skies today, and widespread showers to continue through tonight, with highs from 78 to 83 degrees Fahrenheit, along with strong east to southeast winds of 15 to 30 mph. Lows tonight dip to 65 to 70.

Rainfall gauges in the last 24 hours ending at 8 a.m. today recorded 16.63 inches of rain at West Wailuaiki on Maui, 10.13 inches at Piihonua on Hawaii island, 8.42 inches at Mount Waialeale on Kauai, and 4.51 inches at Punaluu Stream on Oahu.

Maui officials, meanwhile, said in a news release this morning that damage assessments are ongoing after heavy rains Monday caused flooding and the overtopping of the Kaupakalua Reservoir and Dam, forcing the evacuation of some 150 downstream homes.

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said flood waters destroyed Peahi Bridge and heavily damaged Kaupakalua Bridge in Haiku. The flood waters also damaged or destroyed at least a half dozen homes.

“This has been unprecedented flooding, and we will be making damage assessments today,” Victorino said in the release. “I ask everyone to stay vigilant and be safe.”

Residents who were evacuated from their homes on Monday are asked not to return until there is an “all clear” announcement. The evacuation remains in effect for residents in the vicinity and downstream of Kaupakalua Dam.

Additionally, a power outage was reported at 6:12 a.m. in Haiku, officials said, affecting more than 1,300 customers.

People are also advised to stay off roads as much as possible and exercise extreme caution, watching out for debris and landslides — and to beware of possible downed power lines. People should stay at least 30 feet away from downed power lines and assume they are energized and dangerous.

East Maui Irrigation Co. officials monitored the Kaupakalua Reservoir overnight, and water levels remained above normal, but roughly 3 feet below the top of the dam.