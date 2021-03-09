comscore Honolulu Fire Department responds to 16 weather-related calls this morning | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu Fire Department responds to 16 weather-related calls this morning

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A mudslide causes problems on Kamehameha Highway near Pokole Point in Heeia.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A mudslide causes problems on Kamehameha Highway near Pokole Point in Heeia.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to 16 weather-related calls on Oahu this morning.

The calls HFD received between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. and were for 14 water evacuations, a downed tree and a downed power line.

A flash flood warning has been issued for Oahu, as heavy rain poured on the island’s windward side and on the North Shore.

“When experiencing flash flood conditions, the HFD reminds the public to avoid going near flooded areas or waterways. If the roads are flooded, do not try to drive through the water,” HFD said in a news release.

