Surfer who died after being found unresponsive off Laniakea Beach is identified

A surfer who died Sunday after he was found unresponsive in waters off Laniakea Beach has been identified as 69-year-old Rodney Oshima of Mililani, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office.

Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the area at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday and conducted life-saving treatment to an unresponsive surfer later identified as Oshima.

He was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he later died.