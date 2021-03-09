Surfer who died after being found unresponsive off Laniakea Beach is identified

A surfer who died Sunday after he was found unresponsive in waters off Laniakea Beach has been identified as 69-year-old Rodney Oshima of Mililani, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office.
Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the area at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday and conducted life-saving treatment to an unresponsive surfer later identified as Oshima.
He was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he later died.
