Firefighters resume search for person swept away in Waiawa Stream in Pearl City

The Honolulu Fire Department resumed a search this morning for a person who was reportedly swept away in the Waiawa Stream in Pearl City Tuesday.
More than 25 firefighters responded to a call by an individual who reported a small-framed person in the stream near Waihona Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. An Air 3 helicopter conducted an aerial search while ground crews searched downstream.
The fire department suspended its search just before 7:40 p.m.
Firefighters also responded to a separate call of a truck that had been swept down Waikele Stream near Waikele Self Storage at about 7:25 p.m.
Rescue crews located the truck with a 27-year-old man standing on the roof of the vehicle about 100 yards downstream from the point of entry. A rescue helicopter airlifted the man to awaiting Emergency Medical Services personnel at a landing zone.
The National Weather Service has extended the flash flood watch for all islands until 6 p.m. Friday.
The fire department reminds the public to avoid flooded areas or waterways.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.