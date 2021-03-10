Firefighters resume search for person swept away in Waiawa Stream in Pearl City

The Honolulu Fire Department resumed a search this morning for a person who was reportedly swept away in the Waiawa Stream in Pearl City Tuesday.

More than 25 firefighters responded to a call by an individual who reported a small-framed person in the stream near Waihona Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. An Air 3 helicopter conducted an aerial search while ground crews searched downstream.

The fire department suspended its search just before 7:40 p.m.

Firefighters also responded to a separate call of a truck that had been swept down Waikele Stream near Waikele Self Storage at about 7:25 p.m.

Rescue crews located the truck with a 27-year-old man standing on the roof of the vehicle about 100 yards downstream from the point of entry. A rescue helicopter airlifted the man to awaiting Emergency Medical Services personnel at a landing zone.

The National Weather Service has extended the flash flood watch for all islands until 6 p.m. Friday.

The fire department reminds the public to avoid flooded areas or waterways.