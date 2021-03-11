Goodwill store in Kaimuki closing for renovations

Goodwill Hawaii will temporarily close its Kaimuki store and donation center after Monday to allow for building renovations at its 3638 Waialae Ave. address. A spokeswoman said a reopening date has not been determined.

In the meantime, bargain shoppers can take advantage of a clearance sale on remaining merchandise through Monday. Donations of clothing and household goods can be dropped off at the Goodwill’s attended donation center at Kahala Mall.

“Our Kaimuki Store and Donation Center has been one of our top producing locations for nearly 20 years thanks to the love and support from the community,” said Katy Chen, Goodwill Hawaii president and CEO, in a news release today. “We are grateful for the opportunity to return as the anchor tenant on the ground level of the new building and look forward to announcing our reopening date in the near future.”

The new store and donation center will feature “many upgrades designed for the comfort, safety and overall experience of Goodwill shoppers, donors and the surrounding community including an off-street donation drop-off area,” the release said.

Goodwill Hawaii operates seven other retail stores on Oahu, including a newly renovated flagship store on Beretania Street, which has been partially open since October as part of ongoing construction of the Honolulu Career & Learning Center. When completed, the Beretania Store will have nearly doubled in size and will include a drive-thru donation drop-off center.

Thrift store deals also can be found online at ShopGoodwill.com/Hawaii.

Revenue generated from Goodwill stores supports the nonprofit’s education programs, employment training and placement services for more than 11,000 people annually.

For more information about Goodwill Hawaii or a list of stores and donation centers, visit goodwillhawaii.org.