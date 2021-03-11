Hawaii residents 65 and older, those in 1C category can get COVID-19 vaccine starting next week

The state is opening coronavirus vaccine eligibility to Hawaii residents 65 and older and those in the phase 1C category starting Monday.

That includes essential workers in the hospitality industry, food service, transportation, wastewater, construction, banking and finance, communications, energy, legal, media, public safety and public health workers, as well as those 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions.

“This is another huge step in the ongoing effort to protect Hawaii residents from COVID-19,” Health Director Libby Char said in a news release. “We will continue to administer vaccines soon after they arrive and are pleased we can now offer shots to more people.”

Up until now, vaccines were reserved for people 70 and older, healthcare workers, residents and staff in long-term care facilities and frontline essential workers.

But the number of vaccines delivered weekly in Hawaii has increased to more than 62,000 doses this week from about 40,000 in early February.

While the state expects to receive more vaccines over time, it estimates it will take a few months to immunize the largest vaccination group.

“We still do not have enough vaccines to get to everyone right away. Everyone will have the opportunity to be vaccinated but phase 1c is a very large proportion of the community, so we ask that people continue to be patient as the vaccination program continues to gain momentum,” Char said, adding that registration will open shortly.

Register online at hawaiicovid19.com or through health care providers statewide.