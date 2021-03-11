Kaaawa Elementary, Hanalei schools close for the day

Hanalei School on Kauai is closed today because of flooding on Hanalei Bridge and damage on Kuhio Highway from a landslide, according to the Hawaii Department of Education.

State transportation officials said the landslide has completely blocked the highway at mile marker 1 (Hanalei Hill) and impacted the pavement.

A flash flood watch for all islands remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service said, “A low west of Kauai will keep the atmosphere moist and unstable, maintaining the potential for locally heavy rainfall.”

The education department also noted that there is no distance learning schedule at Hanalei School today.

Weather-related issues have also impacted the following schools on Oahu:

>> Kaaawa Elementary School is closed due to flooding on Kamehameha Highway. There will be no distance learning because of outage-related issues.

Crews of the transportation department are continuing to clear debris from the roadway as a result of a landslide at Kualoa Point near the back entrance of Kualoa Ranch.

The transportation department said they aim to reopen the highway at 2 p.m., weather permitting.

>> Waiahole Elementary School will be on full distance learning due to flooding on the highway. Grab-and-Go meals will not be available at this location today.

>> Haleiwa Elementary School will return to normal blended schedules today.

>> Hauula Elementary School will return to normal blended learning schedules today.

On Maui, Haiku Elementary School will return to normal blended learning schedules today.