First responders still searching for missing swimmer off Hana

After a second day of searching, there has been no sign of a distressed swimmer in Hana who went missing Thursday, the Maui County Department of Fire and Public Safety reported today.

The department, along with the U.S. Coast Guard and the Maui Police Department, continued the search today for the swimmer — a 45-year-old man — by land, air and sea.

On Thursday at around 6 p.m., a friend of the missing swimmer reported that she lost sight of him while he was swimming. A land and air search ensued, with the air search continuing until nightfall and the land search continuing into the night.

The fire department reported around 5 p.m. today that the man was still missing and that the search will continue Saturday if the man remains missing.