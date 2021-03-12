No. 1 Hawaii sweeps No. 3 UC Santa Barbara in Big West men’s volleyball match

Hawaii senior Rado Parapunov hammered 16 kills to lead the top-ranked Rainbow Warriors to a sweep of No. 3 UC Santa Barbara in the second match of a Big West men’s volleyball series today in Santa Barbara, Calif.

UH freshman outside hitter Chaz Galloway put away all eight of his attempts and senior middle blocker Patrick Gasman finished with eight kills in nine swings in the Warriors’ 25-18, 25-21, 25-20 win over the Gauchos at Robertson Gym.

UH hit .388 to UCSB’s .172 and improved to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in Big West play. The teams conclude the series on Saturday with a non-conference match.

UCSB’s Randy DeWeese led the Gauchos (4-2, 0-2) with 11 kills but also had eigth errors to hit .100 for the match. Keenan Sanders finished with nine kills.

Gasman was in on four of UH’s seven blocks, while UCSB finished with three. The Warriors also posted 35 digs to the Gauchos’ 23. Parapunov and setter Jakob Thelle led UH with eight digs each and Gage Worsley had seven.