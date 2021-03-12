Tonight’s baseball game between Hawaii and Hawaii Hilo canceled due to weather

Tonight’s series opener between the University of Hawaii baseball team and Hawaii Hilo has been canceled due to inclement weather.
Word of the cancellation came about a half hour prior to the scheduled first pitch for the opener of the four-game series at Les Murakami Stadium. The game will not be made up.
The Rainbow Warriors and Vulcans are scheduled to play a doubleheader on Saturday and a single game on Sunday, starting at 1:05 p.m both days.
