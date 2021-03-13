No. 1 Hawaii completes men’s volleyball sweep of No. 3 UC Santa Barbara

Hawaii senior Rado Parapunov put down 20 kills and the No. 1 Rainbow Warriors completed a three-match sweep of a series with No. 3 UC Santa Barbara with a 25-22, 25-19, 26-24 victory today in Santa Barbara, Calif.

After dropping the first set of the series opener on Thursday, the Warriors claimed the next nine sets and improved to 7-0 this season while playing all of their matches on the road.

UH outside hitter Chaz Galloway and middle blocker Patrick Gasman posted seven kills each for the Warriors, who won both Big West matches with the Gauchos (4-3) on Thursday and Friday then finished off today’s nonconference meeting.

Parapunov served up four of UH’s six aces, three coming in succession early in the first set. Gasman was in on six of UH’s seven blocks and fellow senior Colton Cowell contributed nine digs to go along with six kills and three assists.

UH setter Jakob Thelle directed an attack that hit .416 with 38 assists and posted three kills of his own. He put down his third kill on match point off a pass from Gage Worsley and UH fought off a set point and closed the match with a 3-0 run.

UCSB senior Randy DeWeese hit .346 and led the Gauchos (4-3) with 12 kills in 26 attempts with three errors. Outside hitter Roy McFarland added 10 kills while hitting .450.

After a week off, UH opens its home schedule with a series against UC San Diego on March 26 and 27 at SimpliFi Arena.