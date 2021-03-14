Las Vegas Advisor: Changes to COVID-19 restrictions prompt return of shows

A combination of factors has led to the return of several Las Vegas shows after nearly a year of dormancy. First was the raising of capacity limits that allow up to 100 people in a theater, with another increase expected within the week. More important was last week’s rescinding of the “moat” requirement that mandated a 25-foot distance be kept between entertainers and audience, along with the relaxing of rules specifying how close stage performers can be to one another.

These changes have prompted a flurry of action that includes the return of all major MGM Resorts shows and most from Caesars Entertainment, meaning that the majority of Las Vegas shows will be operating by the end of this month. The exception is Cirque du Soleil productions, which aren’t expected back until July.

Bus station moves: After nearly 50 years in operation at the same location, the downtown Greyhound Bus station has closed to facilitate the Plaza’s renovation of the space. The bus station has moved to a location near the south end of the Strip.

Top restaurants: In a list of the United States’ top 100 highest-grossing independent restaurants in 2020, Las Vegas has 11 entries (New York has the most with 21). Highest on the list is the Top of the World at The STRAT, which is in the No. 7 spot, grossing $25.2 million. Others on the list include Joe’s Seafood, Prime Rib and Stone Crab in the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace No. 16 ($22.9 million sales), Bazaar Meat at the Sahara No. 21 ($22.2 million), and SW Steakhouse at the Wynn No. 22 ($21.5 million).

Question: I’ve heard that bringing in outside food at the new Virgin casino won’t be allowed. To what extent will that be enforced?

Answer: There’s no way to know until Virgin Hotels Las Vegas opens, but in most cases, rules like this are in place to prevent big parties in the rooms. With the rise of delivery services, it might also be directed at them. It’s unlikely that you’ll be bothered if you bring in a burger or a bag of chips, especially if you hide them well.

