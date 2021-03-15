comscore Bicyclist, 54, dies after collision with vehicle in Kalihi | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Bicyclist, 54, dies after collision with vehicle in Kalihi

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
A 54-year-old bicyclist has died after being struck by a vehicle in Kalihi Sunday night.

The collision occurred near the intersection of Nimitz Highway and Waiakamilo Road at about 10:05 p.m.

Police said a vehicle operated by a 66-year-old Wahiawa woman was traveling westbound on the highway prior to Waiakamilo Road when it hit the bicyclist who was crossing the highway outside of a marked crosswalk.

The woman immediately called 911 and remained at the scene.

Police said the bicyclist was taken in critical condition where he later died.

Speed, alcohol or drugs were not involved.

This is the 14th traffic-related fatality on Oahu this year compared to nine at the same time last year.

