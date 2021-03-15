Education and union leaders agree to bring more kids back to Hawaii public schools

Education, health and union leaders announced today they have signed off on guidelines to bring more students back to campus at Hawaii’s public schools, especially at the elementary level.

The situation will vary from campus to campus, depending on conditions at the school, student needs and parent preferences. The number of students at school will ramp up over the next couple of months after students return from spring break on Monday.

“Our goal collectively is to have over 50% at the elementary level in person during quarter four with all students who want to be in person, minimally coming on campus on a rotating basis,” Superintendent Christina Kishimoto said this afternoon.

At the end of the second quarter in December, 12% of elementary students were attending school on campus, but that number has grown in the last few months, though statewide figures are not available.

Hawaii State Teachers Association President Corey Rosenlee said the union had consulted with officials from the Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and concluded that the time was right.

“The vast majority of our teachers will have been vaccinated and gone through the entire protocol,” he said. “We have seen low cases (of coronavirus), in fact, Hawaii has per capita one of the lowest rates in the entire country.”

“With this agreement we do now believe that it’s safe for more of our students to return,” Rosenlee said.