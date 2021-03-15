VIDEO: Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi delivers State of the City address

Affordable housing and homelessness was at the forefront of Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s State of City address today.

The city’s Office of Housing has been changed to reflect that focus, and is now the Office of Housing and Homelessness.

“We know there are plenty of people out there without enough money and who are living on the streets,” Blangiardi said.

“We are committed to confronting the homeless issues that are impacting so many of our communities.”

City Council Chair Tommy Waters introduced a bill on the mayor’s behalf to create incentives for private landowners to build affordable housing using financial grants.

“The same old tired solutions to our affordable housing crisis is clearly not the answer, it hasn’t worked for 30 years,” Blangiardi said.

“Historically, government has not been good about building affordable housing. It takes a long time, and a lot of money to get off the ground, and candidly it has not been profitable.”

Revitalizing Chinatown was another priority, which includes progressing the stalled affordable housing project for seniors, Halewaiolu.

The city is also receiving $114 million in federal funding for a Rent and Utility Relief Program that struggling residents can apply for, and use for up to 12 months. The program is expected to start at the end of this month into early April.

Blangiardi also emphasized the need to modernize city services, making building permits more accessible, streamlining the drivers license renewal process and using a new data center to scan and store city documents.

In response to the recent flooding across Oahu, the city will be investing in infrastructure to better manage natural disasters such as dredging bodies of water, channel wall reconstruction and reconstruction debris basins.

Blangiardi identified rail as the city’s biggest project and is focused on closing the funding gap.

“The project is being re-engineered with a fresh perspective, especially along the Dillingham corridor,” he said.

“Shifting the route slightly will prevent the costly relocation of utilities. However, it will take the cooperation with landowners to make it happen.”

The city is facing a budget with a $73 million hole, and the city council is continuing to assess Blangiardi’s proposal in budget briefings through the week.

To balance the budget without raising property taxes or furloughing employees, Blangiardi proposed a city hiring freeze and pausing contributions to retirees’ health care benefits.