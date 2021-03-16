Hanauma Bay closed on Wednesday for sewage pump repairs

Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve will be closed on Wednesday as crews repair a sewage pump failure, the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation announced today.
The malfunctioning pump, which serves all the preserve’s bathroom facilities, was discovered this evening, and repairs are expected to last through Wednesday.
