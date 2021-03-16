Honolulu police search for suspect who shot at driver in Piikoi area

Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation involving a man who shot at a 44-year-old driver at a traffic light in the Piikoi area early today.

According to police, the motorist was at a red traffic light at the intersection of Pensacola and Lunalilo streets at about 1:45 a.m. when a man standing on or near the roadway approached the vehicle by foot and made a gesture at him.

When the light turned green, police said the man fired several rounds at the driver at which time the victim drove off.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the victim and suspect are not known to one another.

There are no arrests at this time.

The suspect is described to be in his 20s to 30s, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 160 pounds with a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.