Poamoho Trail closed due to large landslide

The Department of Land and Natural Resources has closed the Poamoho Trail due to a large landslide.

The trail will remain closed until a hazard mitigation team assesses the damage and potential hazards, DLNR said today in a news release.

DLNR will also not be issuing access permits for the trail until that assessment happens.

The Wahiawa trail is a 7-mile roundtrip hike, crossing along a ridge through mostly native forest and goes up to the Koolau Summit.

Go to either the DLNR Facebook page or Na Ala Hele Trail & Access Program website at https://hawaiitrails.hawaii.gov/trails/#/ to check the website for further updates.