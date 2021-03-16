Top News Poamoho Trail closed due to large landslide By Star-Advertiser Staff Today Updated 3:58 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Department of Land and Natural Resources has closed the Poamoho Trail due to a large landslide. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Department of Land and Natural Resources has closed the Poamoho Trail due to a large landslide. The trail will remain closed until a hazard mitigation team assesses the damage and potential hazards, DLNR said today in a news release. DLNR will also not be issuing access permits for the trail until that assessment happens. The Wahiawa trail is a 7-mile roundtrip hike, crossing along a ridge through mostly native forest and goes up to the Koolau Summit. Go to either the DLNR Facebook page or Na Ala Hele Trail & Access Program website at https://hawaiitrails.hawaii.gov/trails/#/ to check the website for further updates. Previous Story McConnell threatens retaliation for filibuster change as idea gains strength Next Story Task force charges 6 Maui men with online enticement of minors