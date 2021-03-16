VOLLEYBALL COLLEGE Men NVA/AVCA Division I-II Top 15 Coaches Poll Record Pts Prv 1. Hawaii (15) 7-0 239 1 2. BYU (1) 10-2 225 2 3. UC Santa Barbara 4-3 199 3 4. Pepperdine 8-3 192 4 5. Lewis 11-2 176 5 6. UCLA 9-4 142 8 7. Grand Canyon 2-4 134 7 8. McKendree 8-1 126 6 9. Penn State 12-2 102 9 10. Long Beach State 0-0 94 9 11. NJIT 11-3 86 11 12. UC Irvine 1-5 61 12 13. UC San Diego 1-5 50 13 14. George Mason 8-5 28 15 15. Ball State 8-4 22 — Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Ohio State 17, Concordia Irvine 16, Loyola-Chicago 3.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.