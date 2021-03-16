CALENDAR
VOLLEYBALL
COLLEGE Men
NVA/AVCA Division I-II Top 15 Coaches Poll
Record Pts Prv
1. Hawaii (15) 7-0 239 1
2. BYU (1) 10-2 225 2
3. UC Santa Barbara 4-3 199 3
4. Pepperdine 8-3 192 4
5. Lewis 11-2 176 5
6. UCLA 9-4 142 8
7. Grand Canyon 2-4 134 7
8. McKendree 8-1 126 6
9. Penn State 12-2 102 9
10. Long Beach State 0-0 94 9
11. NJIT 11-3 86 11
12. UC Irvine 1-5 61 12
13. UC San Diego 1-5 50 13
14. George Mason 8-5 28 15
15. Ball State 8-4 22 —
Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Ohio State 17, Concordia Irvine 16, Loyola-Chicago 3.
