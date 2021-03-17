Hanauma Bay remains closed on Thursday as crews continue to troubleshoot sewage pipe failure

Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve will remain closed on Thursday as crews continue working on a malfunctioning sewage pump, Honolulu’s Department of Parks and Recreation announced today.
The pump, which serves all bathroom facilities at the nature preserve, prompted a closure today.
Crews couldn’t determine the cause of the failure today, but heavy equipment will be brought in Thursday to help.
The bay will be closed until the pump is repaired.
