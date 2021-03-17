comscore Hanauma Bay remains closed on Thursday as crews continue to troubleshoot sewage pipe failure | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Hanauma Bay remains closed on Thursday as crews continue to troubleshoot sewage pipe failure

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 4:49 pm

Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve will remain closed on Thursday as crews continue working on a malfunctioning sewage pump, Honolulu’s Department of Parks and Recreation announced today.

The pump, which serves all bathroom facilities at the nature preserve, prompted a closure today.

Crews couldn’t determine the cause of the failure today, but heavy equipment will be brought in Thursday to help.

The bay will be closed until the pump is repaired.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Hawaii County police make history with promotions of 2 women
Looking Back

Scroll Up