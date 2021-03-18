Honolulu police arrest man for allegedly assaulting officers and security guard after downtown theft

Honolulu police arrested a 30-year-old man Thursday for allegedly assaulting two officers and a security guard in downtown Honolulu.
The Honolulu Police Department said that at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, a man stole items from a downtown store, fled the area, and “started acting erratic in another location,”
He allegedly assaulted a security guard who asked him to leave and two officers who were trying to detain him.
The man was arrested after 11 a.m.
Aside from first-degree assault on the police officers and security guard, the suspect was also arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree theft and second-degree trespassing.
