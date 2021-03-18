Online, self-service vehicle registration surges in popularity among Oahu drivers

Online vehicle registrations and self-service kiosks on Oahu jumped in 2020, coinciding with the COVID-19 outbreak in Hawaii.

The city’s Department of Customer Services said the online vehicle registrations on Oahu in 2020 increased by 30% from the year before, and there was a fourfold spike in the use of Hawaii DMV Now self-service kiosks.

DCS reported about 244,000 online vehicle registrations in 2020, and about 128,000 registrations and emblems processed and printed at the kiosks at seven supermarkets across the island.

Together, they make up more than half of the 704,000 total vehicle registrations on Oahu last year.

“The growing interest we are seeing in these two options for renewing vehicle registrations fits in with our larger ambitions to use technology to help residents perform basic government functions more easily than ever before,” DCS Director Nola Miyasaki said in a statement.

Information on kiosk locations and renewing vehicle registrations online can be found at honolulu.gov/csd.