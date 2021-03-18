Woman, 41, arrested for attempted murder in Wahiawa after she allegedly drove toward officers

Honolulu police arrested a 41-year-old woman after she nearly hit two police officers when she attempted to flee a parking lot in a stolen vehicle in Wahiawa on Wednesday, police say.

The woman, identified as Candice Williams, was due to appear in court this morning for a separate auto theft case, court records show.

Just before 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, police spotted her in a parking lot inside a stolen vehicle in Wahiawa. Police approached her when she drove toward two officers, nearly hitting them, police said.

Williams also struck three police vehicles as she attempted to flee, according to police. Officers located and arrested her on Kamananui Road, about a quarter-mile from the Wilikina Drive intersection.

Police arrested her on suspicion of two counts of first-degree attempted murder on a law enforcement officer, three counts of criminal property damage, one count of promoting a dangerous drug in the third-degree, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and auto theft.

No injuries were reported.

Court records show Williams was charged in a separate auto theft case after she allegedly stole a vehicle at the Aiea Shopping Center on March 2.

She was released from custody five days later after posting $30,000 bail bond and scheduled to appear at her arraignment at Circuit Court March 11. She failed to appear and the state requested a bench warrant for her arrest, court documents show. A judge postponed her arraignment to this morning.