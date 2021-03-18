Hawaii records 88 new coronavirus infections as statewide tally climbs to 28,509

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 88 new coronavirus infections, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 28,509 cases.

State health officials reported no new coronavirus-related deaths as the statewide death toll remains at 451.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today was more than 538,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 29.7 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases include 38 on Oahu, 39 on Maui, seven on Hawaii island, and two Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state, according to health officials. As a result of updated information, state health officials re-categorized one case from outside the state to Maui in the counts.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Tuesday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 22,419 on Oahu, 2,527 on Maui, 2,354 in Hawaii County, 186 on Kauai, 109 on Lanai and 30 on Molokai. There are also 884 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 781 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state increased by 28 today.

By island, Oahu has 402 active cases, Maui has 271, the Big Island has 102, Kauai has two, Lanai has one and Molokai has three.

The state’s Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary said Wednesday that 494,257 vaccines have been administered of the 629,000 received by the state. About 21% of the general population in Hawaii has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Of those who have received at least one vaccine dose so far, 50% are age 59 or younger, while the other half are age 60 or older.

Of the administered vaccines, 469,750 were given to the general public and 24,507 were distributed through the federal pharmacy program, officials said.

