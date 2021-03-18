Kokua Line: Limited walk-in service at 2 satellite city halls is not for state ID or driver’s license renewal

Question: Do any satellite city halls allow walk-ins yet? This year of online appointments for everything has been difficult.

Answer: Yes, the Kapo­lei and Pearlridge satellite city halls recently began offering Express Window Service — no appointment necessary — for limited transactions, such as motor vehicle registration renewals, bus pass sales, water bill and property tax payments, spay/neuter certificates and disability parking permits, according to Honolulu County’s Department of Customer Services.

To be clear, the walk-in service does not include the initial issuance or the renewal of Hawaii driver’s licenses or state IDs.

We’ll also remind readers that motor vehicle registration renewals generally can be completed by mail, online or at self-service DMV Now kiosks at seven grocery stores on Oahu — in person at a county office isn’t the only option. Find details at honolulu.gov/csd.

DMV Now kiosks can be found at the Safeway stores in Kapahulu, Beretania at Piikoi, Waimalu, Kaneohe, Aiea and Kapolei; the Sack n Save at Stadium Marketplace; and the Waipio Foodland.

There’s a $3 convenience fee, on top of the 2.5% fee for credit or debit cards, which are the only forms of payment the kiosks accept, according to CSD.

The department says the kiosk prints the registration renewal emblem on the spot and can process renewals up to 10 months past the registration’s expiration date.

Q: I’ve been meaning to ask this question since the last time and forgot: Where did the IRS get my direct deposit information for the second stimulus payment? I don’t recall giving it to them.

A: You confirmed in a follow-up phone call that you receive Social Security benefits by direct deposit, so it’s likely that the IRS got your bank account information from that federal agency.

The IRS says that bank account information for direct deposit of the third Economic Impact Payment, commonly known as the stimulus, will come from one of the following sources:

>> Your 2020 tax return

>> Your 2019 tax return if your 2020 return was not processed when the IRS started issuing payments

>> Information you entered on your non-filer registration in 2020

>> Information you entered on “Get My Payment” in 2020

>> A federal agency that provides you benefits, such as the Social Security Administration, Veteran Affairs or the Railroad Retirement Board.

Social Security and other federal beneficiaries generally will receive the EIP3 by the same method they receive their regular federal benefits, which in your case would be by direct deposit.

Q: I got a fact-finding message in my PUA account asking for a bunch of information verifying my self-employment, which I had already done. Could this be a glitch or a random check?

A: No, it’s not a glitch or a random check. The Continued Assistance Act passed by Congress and signed into law by then-President Donald Trump last year imposed new verification requirements on applicants for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the federally funded program for the self-employed and others not eligible for standard unemployment insurance. PUA has been a lifeline for sole proprietors, gig workers and others whose ability to make a living was disrupted by pandemic-related government restrictions. But the program also has been plagued by fraudulent claims nationwide, including in Hawaii; the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations has refused to publicly release an estimate of the losses.

A message posted on the DLIR’s PUA homepage says “individuals who have filed a new PUA claim on or after January 31, 2021, or have requested payments after December 27, 2020,” are being asked to submit additional documentation. “Failure to provide documentation could result in denial of benefits,” it says.

