Another UH basketball player enters transfer portal, the fourth since the end of the season

University of Hawaii basketball forward Justin Hemsley has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Hemsley is the fourth Rainbow Warrior to sign up for the portal since the end of the season, and the fifth this year.

Hemsley was a reserve who played in all 21 games this season. He averaged 3.8 points and 3.0 rebounds in 13.5 minutes per game. At 6 feet 7, Hemsley played small forward, power forward and center. He is on track to earn a bachelor’s degree in May, after which he will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

“I just feel ready to move on,” Hemsley said. “My heart is ready to open up my life to a new chapter and have some new experiences. I’ve been here for four years. I feel it’s time for me to experience something new.”

Hemsley described his Hawaii experience as being “one of a kind. … I look at it as a time in my life where I was able to experience a lot of things and develop my character. It’s all for a reason.”

UH coach Eran Ganot said: “We enjoyed our time with Justin over four years. I wish him the best of luck for continued success. He’s on pace to graduate in the spring. He’s an excellent student. We appreciate all he’s done for our program. … We look forward to following his continued success.”

In January, forward Manel Ayol decided to transfer. This week, co-captain Justin Webster, forward/post James Jean-Marie, and walk-on guard Kameron Ng entered the transfer portal.