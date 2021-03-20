Woman, 19, dies in car crash in Captain Cook on Hawaii island

A 19-year-old woman from Kailua-Kona died in a fiery car crash Friday night in Captain Cook in South Kona, Hawaii County police said this morning.

The woman was one of two passengers in the single-vehicle crash near the 3-mile marker of Ke Ala O Keawe Road.

The 19-year-old male driver of the black 2010 Infiniti four-door sedan was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of an intoxicant and for negligent homicide.

Police got a call at 7 p.m. Friday that an Infiniti sedan had crossed the double solid yellow line, drove into a guardrail, went airborne and down an embankment.

Police said the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames after landing at the bottom of the embankment.

The 19-year-old woman was taken to the Kona Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 10:40 p.m.

The driver and the other passenger, a 24-year-old woman, both of Kailua-Kona, were taken to the Kona Community Hospital, where they were treated and later released.

Police have not yet released the identity of the woman who died, pending positive identification through dental records.

The driver remained in custody at the Kona cellblock pending further investigation, police said.

Police said they believe speed and impairment are factors in the collision.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit is investigating the negligent homicide and is asking for witnesses to contact Officer Cory Gray at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229 or email at cory.gray@hawaiiicounty.gov.

Anonymous tipsters may call CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This is the sixth Hawaii island traffic fatality this year compared to six at this time last year.