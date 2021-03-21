White Plains Beach evacuated as firefighters battle nearby brush fire

Firefighters are battling a large brush fire near Coral Sea Road and Long Island Street, which caused the evacuation of White Plains Beach.

Ten Honolulu Fire Department units responded with 21 personnel to the fire, which was reported about 2:36 p.m.

HFD spokeswoman Louise Kim McCoy said the first unit was at the scene by 2:39 p.m.

HFD evacuated the beach about 4:45 p.m. as a precautionary measure, McCoy said.

“The HFD decided it was best to evacuate early to avoid potential hazards due to beach-goers leaving en masse and with darkness approaching,” she said. “The HFD worked with military police, federal lifeguards and the Honolulu Police Department to ensure safe and successful evacuation of the beach area.”

Coral Sea Road and San Juacinto Street remain closed.

McCoy said no injuries have been reported.