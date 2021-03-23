The Electric Kitchen: Home Building and Remodeling Show goes virtual

The annual Building Industry Association’s Big Home Building and Remodeling Show is going virtual this year, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to Sunday. More than 100 companies, including mainland and international exhibitors, will be available to help you with various home projects. Visit new and favorite vendors from the comfort and safety of your home, and chat with professionals, watch demonstrations and set up in-person appointments to learn about home-related products and services.

Hawaiian Electric will be there as well. Find out about our renewable energy projects, grid modernization technology, energy conservation, emergency preparedness and more. Visit homeshowhawaii.com to attend the virtual event.

This week, try these quick and easy snack recipes that you can enjoy during the event.

ANTIPASTO SKEWERS WITH KALE PESTO

2 cups cubed sourdough bread

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 cup EACH pitted mixed olives, cherry tomatoes, quartered marinated artichokes and melon balls

1 roasted red pepper, cut into bite-size pieces

6 to 8 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto and/or salami

1 cup EACH mozzarella balls and fresh basil

>> Kale pesto:

1 cup EACH roughly chopped kale and fresh basil

2 tablespoons toasted pine nuts

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

Kosher salt, to taste

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Arrange bread cubes in a single layer on a baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper; toss to combine. Bake 8 to 10 minutes, until golden. Cool.

>> To make pesto: In a blender, combine all ingredients and pulse until chunky-smooth. Add salt to taste. Will keep in fridge up to 2 weeks. Makes 1-1/4 cups.

On long skewers, thread bread cubes, olives, tomatoes, artichokes, melon, red peppers, prosciutto, mozzarella and basil. Arrange on a serving plate and drizzle with pesto. Makes about 20 skewers.

Approximate nutritional information, per skewer (not including salt to taste) 180 calories, 11 g fat, 3.5 g saturated fat, 20 mg cholesterol, 450 mg sodium, 12 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 2 g sugar, 7 g protein.

Approximate nutritional information per 1/4 cup serving of pesto (not including salt to taste): 140 calories, 15 g fat, 2.5 g saturated fat, 5 mg cholesterol, 100 mg sodium, 2 g carbohydrate, 2 g protein, no fiber or sugar.

FARMERS MARKET CRUDITE WITH BUTTERMILK HERB DIP

1 pound pickling cucumbers, cut into 3-by-1/2-inch spears

1 pound sugar snap peas, trimmed

1 pound carrots, peeled, quartered and cut into 3- to 4-inch long sticks

1 pint grape or cherry tomatoes

>> Dip:

1 cup EACH plain whole-milk yogurt, sour cream and freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

1/3 cup buttermilk

1 cup thinly sliced fresh chives

2 tablespoons EACH chopped fresh dill and thyme

1 small clove garlic, minced and mashed to a paste with pinch salt

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1/4 teaspoon Tabasco, plus more to taste

1-1/2 teaspoons EACH kosher salt and coarse pepper

In a large bowl, whisk all dip ingredients. Adjust seasonings to taste. Let sit 15 minutes.

Arrange vegetables on a large platter and serve with dip. Serves 14.

Approximate nutritional information, per cup (not including adjusting dip seasoning to taste): 110 calories, 6 g fat, 3.5 g saturated fat, 20 mg cholesterol, 350 mg sodium, 9 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 5 g sugar, 6 g protein.

SPICY SRIRACHA ALMONDS

2 cups whole natural almonds

3 tablespoons Sriracha

1 tablespoon low-sodium shoyu

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 teaspoons chile flakes, plus more to taste

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheet with parchment and spread with almonds. Bake 5 minutes. Remove from oven (leave oven on) and cool.

In small bowl, whisk Sriracha, shoyu, oil and chile flakes; stir in almonds to coat evenly.

Return almonds to baking sheet in single layer and bake 10 minutes, stirring once halfway through.

Remove almonds from oven and stir. Sprinkle with salt and extra chile flakes, if desired. Cool completely. Store in an airtight container for up to one week. Makes 2 cups.

Approximate nutritional information per 1/4 cup serving: 200 calories, 17 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, no cholesterol, 350 mg sodium, 8 g carbohydrate, 4 g fiber, 2 g sugar, 6 g protein.

More Hawaiian Electric Co. recipes are available at hawaiianelectric.com.