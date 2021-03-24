Man, 23, seriously injured in shooting on Kinau Street

A 23-year-old man was seriously injured early this morning when he was shot on Kinau Street near Queen’s Medical Center.
The shooting occurred around 1:50 a.m. at the 700 block of Kinau Street, according to Emergency Medical Services. Paramedics treated and transported the man, who was shot in his left buttocks, to the hospital in serious condition.
A section of Kinau Street up to Ward Avenue was closed for a few hours for an investigation but has since been reopened.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
