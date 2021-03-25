1 new coronavirus-related death and 122 COVID-19 infections recorded in Hawaii

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported one new coronavirus-related death and 122 new infections, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 458 fatalities and 29,071 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 364 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 37 on Maui, one on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today was more than 545,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 30.1 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases include 84 on Oahu, 20 on Maui, 12 on Hawaii island and six Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state, according to health officials.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Tuesday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 22,745 on Oahu, 2,679 on Maui, 2,404 in Hawaii County, 188 on Kauai, 110 on Lanai and 34 on Molokai. There are also 911 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 957 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state increasedby 60 today.

By island, Oahu has 549 active cases, Maui has 295, the Big Island has 102, Molokai has seven, Kauai has two and Lanai has two.

Health officials counted 6,403 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for a 1.91% statewide positivity rate. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.5%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The state’s Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary said Wednesday that 558,043 vaccines have been administered of the 716,290 received by the state. About 24% of the general population in Hawaii has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Of those who have received at least one vaccine dose so far, 50% are age 59 or younger, while 50% are age 60 or older. Of the administered vaccines, 533,179 were given to the general public and 24,864 were distributed through the federal pharmacy program, officials said.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 1,963 have required hospitalizations, with two new hospitalizations reported today by state health officials.

Eight hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 1,955 hospitalizations within the state, 1,674 have been on Oahu, 162 on Maui, 105 on the Big Island, eight on Kauai, five on Lanai and one on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 41 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of this morning, with seven in intensive care units and four on ventilators.

Oahu moved into the less-restrictive Tier 3 of the city’s four-tier economic recovery plan on Feb. 25 after being in Tier 2 since Oct. 22. Tier 3 permits social and outdoor recreational gatherings of up to 10 people, and restaurants to seat 10 people at a table, up from five now. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on March 11 announced modifications to Tier 3, including allowing bars to reopen under the same conditions as restaurants and extending the curfew until midnight.

Today’s seven-day average case count for Oahu is 47 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 1.7%, according to the mayor.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.