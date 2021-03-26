Aiea man, 36, dies following an altercation bewteen co-workers in Kapolei

One man has been killed, and another arrested, following an early-morning argument in Kapolei that led to a hit-and-run fatality.

Police said the incident occurred at 1:15 a.m. today near the intersection of Randolph and Midway streets.

According to police accounts, a 36-year-old Aiea man got into an argument with a 52-year-old Kapolei man. Police described the two as co-workers.

The Kapolei man left the area, then returned shortly afterward, and another confrontation ensued — this time with the addition of a 41-year-old man from Pearl City.

As the Pearl City man left the scene in his vehicle, he fatally struck the Aiea man, and fled.

Officers found the Pearl City man shortly after the incident and arrested him for accidents involving death or serious bodily injury and third-degree negligent homicide.

At this time, police said speed, drugs, and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors.

Police said this was the 17th traffic fatality on Oahu so far this year, compared with 10 during the same time period last year.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.