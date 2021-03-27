Maunalani Nursing Center halts visitation after vaccinated resident contracts COVID-19

Maunalani Nursing and Rehabilitation Center announced today it has suspended family visitation and new admissions after a patient who had received two doses of the Moderna vaccine in January and February tested positive for COVID-19 after recently being admitted to facility.

The individual, who was admitted from a hospital, had a negative COVID-19 test result 72 hours before arriving at the 110-bed, skilled-nursing facility on Wilhelmina Rise as required to go into Maunalani’s Observation Unit, according to a statement.

Standard testing on Day 3 after admission showed a positive test result. The patient is currently resting comfortably, the statement said, and there are no other residents or staff with coronavirus-related symptoms.

Maunalani said all residents and staff will be tested on Monday, and until then family visits and new admissions have been put on hold.

The facility reported that 85% of residents and 93% of staff have been vaccinated.

A handful of other fully vaccinated Hawaii residents have contracted COVID-19, though health officials said the coronavirus vaccines appear to have prevented serious illness.

Health officials have stressed that being vaccinated for COVID-19 does not guarantee that a person will not contract the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 disease. The CDC says the vaccines in use in the United States are “effective at preventing COVID-19 disease, especially severe illness and death.”