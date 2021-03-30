Hawaii sees 71 new coronavirus cases as the statewide tally rises to 29,581

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 71 new coronavirus infections statewide, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 29,581 cases.

State health officials reported no new coronavirus-related deaths as the statewide death toll remains at 462.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 365 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 40 on Maui, one on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is more than 550,000 and the nationwide infection tally is over 30.4 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases include 45 on Oahu, 12 on Maui, and six on Hawaii island, one on Kauai and seven Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state, according to health officials.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Sunday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 23,021 on Oahu, 2,826 on Maui, 2,463 in Hawaii County, 190 on Kauai, 110 on Lanai and 34 on Molokai. There are also 937 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,175 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state inccreased by 17 today.

By island, Oahu has 645 active cases, Maui has 338, the Big Island has 116, Molokai has six, Kauai has four and Lanai has one.

The state’s Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary said today that 611,976 vaccines have been administered of the 815,880 received by the state. About 27% of the general population in Hawaii has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Of those who have received at least one vaccine dose so far, 51% are age 59 or younger, while 49% are age 60 or older. Of the administered vaccines, 586,869 were given to the general public and 25,107 were distributed through the federal pharmacy program, officials said.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 1,979 have required hospitalizations, with one new hospitalization reported today by state health officials.

Eight hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 1,971 hospitalizations within the state, 1,680 have been on Oahu, 170 on Maui, 107 on the Big Island, eight on Kauai, five on Lanai and one on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 43 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Monday morning, with nine in intensive care units and three on ventilators.

Oahu moved into the less-restrictive Tier 3 of the city’s four-tier economic recovery plan on Feb. 25 after being in Tier 2 since Oct. 22. Tier 3 permits social and outdoor recreational gatherings of up to 10 people, and restaurants to seat 10 people at a table, up from five now. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on March 11 announced modifications to Tier 3, including allowing bars to reopen under the same conditions as restaurants and extending the curfew until midnight.

Today’s seven-day average case count for Oahu is 55 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 1.8%, according to the mayor.

