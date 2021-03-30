Police continue to investigate deadly Aiea shooting

Honolulu police are continuing to investigate Saturday’s deadly shooting of a 45-year-old man in Aiea.

Malakai “Mo” Maumalanga was gunned down at his home at Eke Place at about 9:45 p.m.

Responding officers found him lifeless on the ground in the carport with multiple gunshots to his upper body, according to Lt. Deena Thoemmes of the Honolulu Police Department’s Homicide Detail.

Emergency Medical Services also responded and Maumalanga was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Thoemmes said the shooting does not appear to be random.

It’s unclear how many suspects were involved. There are no arrests at this time.

Maumalanga, a former teenage gang member, served as the director of redirectional services for Adults Friends for Youth, a non-profit organization that helps high-risk youth turn their lives around.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call police or CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.